Madison Area Technical College in Reedsburg will offer the following classes this fall:
- Handgun Fundamentals, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Reedsburg campus. This course provides the opportunity for the learner to develop the knowledge, skills, and understanding of basic handgun safety for civilian use. This six-hour course will qualify you to apply for a Wisconsin Concealed Carry permit. We will cover the legal issues of carrying and using weapons and Wisconsin CCW permit requirements and licensing. There is no live fire portion. Larry Lathrop is the instructor. The fee is $50.
- Welding, from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 17-Oct. 22 at the Reedsburg Area High School, Room 138, 1100 S. Albert Ave. This course will focus on arc, wire feed, and oxyacetylene welding, oxy-fuel cutting, plasma-ore cutting, and safe operation of all equipment. Practice soldering and TIG welding for aluminum and stainless steel. Participants can focus on building skills and small project work. Safety glasses required. Dave Anliker is the instructor. The fee is $279.
- Beginner Ballroom Dancing, from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 18-Oct. 23 at the Baraboo High School, room W146, 1201 Draper St. Students will learn the basic steps in Swing, Foxtrot and Waltz. Enroll/register as couples. Leather soled or non-gripping footwear is suggested. Some students utilize Dancesocks, placed over sneakers for dancing on smooth floors. No prior dance experience is required. Dress in layers as room temperatures vary. Kurt Dey is the instructor. The fee is $79.50.
- Natural Flower Design, from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19, at the Reedsburg Campus. Explore various ways of diversifying bouquets with an abundance of dahlias, zinnias, and textures, and discuss drying blooms and using succulents to extend the season of floral design beyond Wisconsin’s growing limitations. Design demonstrations will highlight compotes and other vessels beyond the standard vertical vase. Bring a medium sized vessel to flex spatial design skills. Erin Schneider is the instructor. The fee is $34.50.
For more information and pre-registration, call 608-524-7800, or visit madisoncollege.edu, or apply in person at the Reedsburg MATC, 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg.
