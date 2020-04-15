MATC offers free online Fundamentals of Well-Being course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning April 20, Madison Area Technical College is offering select content from its “Building Blocks of Well-Being” certificate as a free, six-week online class. The Fundamentals of Well-Being micro-course will help develop a deeper understanding of choice, empathy, gratitude, positivity, emotional intelligence and mindfulness. Participants will also find ways to deal with stress, explore living in the present and learn how to manage emotions.

The certificate is comprised of training from three Madison College courses including Mindset for Success, Studies in Gratitude, Optimism and Well-Being and Leading Your Life with Emotional Intelligence. Anyone who successfully completes the course will receive a Fundamentals of Well-Being Micro-Badge through Madison College’s Digital Credentials Institute.

Registration is a first-come, first-served basis. The offer is limited to 30 participants. To reserve a seat, register via EventBrite at