REEDSBURG — Area residents can learn more about Madison Area Technical College programs, staff and facilities by attending the Reedsburg campus open house from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 8 at 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg.
The event will include hands-on activities and demonstrations in areas such as science, nursing and criminal justice. Visitors may take a campus tour and apply to the college for free with help from MATC staff. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees can enter for a chance to win a $400 scholarship. Registration is not required, and families are welcome.
In addition to degree, technical diploma and certificate courses, the Reedsburg campus offers a variety of other programming, including personal enrichment and professional development classes.
For more information call 608-524-7800, or visit madisoncollege.edu/reedsburg-campus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)