Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg will offer free beginner, intermediate and advanced English as second language classes this fall, at the Reedsburg campus and at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. All MATC-Reedsburg ESL testing sessions and classes are offered free of charge. To enroll in ESL classes, students are required to attend a testing and registration session at either location, on one of the following dates:
Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg Room 111, 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg
- 11 a.m. July 29
- 11 a.m. Aug. 6
- 11 a.m. Aug. 13
- 6 p.m. Aug. 13
- 6 p.m. Aug. 22
UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Room A238, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo
- 6 p.m. July 22
- 6 p.m. July 29
- 6 p.m. Aug. 5
For more information, call 608-524-7708, or email gschalleralonso1@madisoncollege.edu, or visit madisoncollege.edu/english-language-learners.
