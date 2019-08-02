PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Matt Endres Group plans to take a progressive approach to modern jazz during an Aug. 9 concert at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St. in downtown Prairie du Sac.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served for the 7 p.m. show. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.
The group features Sauk Prairie native Matt Endres on drums and cymbals, Johannes Wallmann on piano, Paul Dietrich on trumpet and Ben Ferris on bass.
For more information, call 608-643-5215 or visit riverartsinc.org.
