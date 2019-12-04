{{featured_button_text}}
Mauston 4-K students get hands on tour at Culver's

Mauston 4-K students learned everything about Culver's on Nov. 21. Employee Dawn Smolenski shows the kids how to greet customer in the drive through with headsets. The kids also got a tour through Culver’s and enjoyed some custard.

 PAUL PITAS/Contributed
