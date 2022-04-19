Mauston Beer Walk tickets available

Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Mauston Beer Walk from 6-9 p.m. May 20 in downtown Mauston. Sample craft beer and visit local businesses. Tickets are $35 each available at eventbrite.com.
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Hill-Dale Veterinary Care of Baraboo welcomes Dr. Macy Leponiemi to the practice, according to an April 8 press release.
JUNEAU — Dodge County 4-H inducted Sherry Helmer, Dodge County 4-H volunteer into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame along with eight other statew…
Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …
Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum
Kreis transitions to operations manager for Waupun bank
Amanda Schultz is promoted to operations manager for the offices located in Brandon and Rosendale for National Exchange Bank & Trust, on A…
Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…
Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …
Fry earns 4-H award