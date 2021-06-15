Mauston Century 21 office earns awards

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Team Relentless of Century 21 Affiliated Mauston with the Century 21 Quality Service Team award on June 14. The two-member team consists of Jodi Elsing and Amber Larson. The Mauston office also earned the Century 21 Quality Service Award.

This national award is presented annually to teams that receive a satisfaction index above 90% their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys.

"The Quality Service Award recognizes Century 21 Affiliated Mauston office’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one, and is an integral part of our company’s commitment to excellence,” said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Century 21 Mauston is a full-service brokerage located at 700 N. Union and specializing in residential and commercial properties.