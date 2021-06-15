 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mauston Century 21 office earns awards
0 Comments

Mauston Century 21 office earns awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Team Relentless of Century 21 Affiliated Mauston with the Century 21 Quality Service Team award on June 14. The two-member team consists of Jodi Elsing and Amber Larson. The Mauston office also earned the Century 21 Quality Service Award.

This national award is presented annually to teams that receive a satisfaction index above 90% their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys.

"The Quality Service Award recognizes Century 21 Affiliated Mauston office’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one, and is an integral part of our company’s commitment to excellence,” said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Century 21 Mauston is a full-service brokerage located at 700 N. Union and specializing in residential and commercial properties.

+1 
Jodi Elsing

Elsing
+1 
Amber Larson

Larson
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News