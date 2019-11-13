{{featured_button_text}}
Ribbon cutting Mauston fire

Mauston Fire Chief Kim Hale, center with scissors, cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the dedication of the new Mauston Fire Station Nov. 11.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times
