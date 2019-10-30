Mauston Head Start visits local animal shelter

As a culmination to their unit on “Pets,” the 3-year-old Mauston Head Start classroom visited the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter on Oct. 15. Rosemary Aney guided the students through the facility explaining various rooms and allowing the children to observe all the animals at the shelter. She then explained animal safety to the students and instructed them on how to approach an unfamiliar dog.
