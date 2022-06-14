 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mauston High School class of 2022 scholarships

$5,000 George Braund Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Allison Lavold

$1,000 Oakdale Credit Union: Trinity Delaney

$500 Oakdale Credit Union: Joseph Hammer

$1,000 Juneau County Peace Scholarship: Emma Eilers, Ally Fenner, Nadya Howell

$500 Jon Wafle Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field

$1,000 Tuna Frisch Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the 3rd District Tavern League: Vincent Bellock

$500 Jonathan Hoff Memorial “Shooting for a Cure” Scholarship: Jaida Dodson

$500 Edwin B. and Betty M. Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Amelia Quist

$1,000 Friends of Buckhorn State Park Scholarship: Nathan Field

$200 Courtney Fischer Memorial Scholarship: Emma Geesaman, Dominic Golatt, Amelia Quist

$2,500 Tay Mac Memorial Scholarship: Faith Hendrickson, Madisen Romanelli

$1,000 VARC Foundation Scholarship: Allison Lavold

$1,000 Outdoors Forever Natural Resources Scholarship: Nathan Field

$250 Juneau County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Elle Horn

$5,000 Gordon Olson Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Noah Kratochvil

$500 Mauston Education Association Scholarship: Erin Cauley, Reese Hansen

$1,000 Jodarski Family Natural Resource Scholarship: Nathan Field

$500 Custofoam Corporation Scholarship: Jerik Goers, Matthew Townsend

$500 Jason Buchmeier Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field

$500 Heather Treml Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Amelia Quist

$500 Dallas Enz Memorial Scholarship: Ally Fenner

$500 Randy Hoffman Memorial Scholarship: Emma Geesaman

$1,000 McEvoy Miller VFW Post #2114 Scholarship: Seamus Hughes

$1,000 Merit & Memorial Scholarship – American Legion Auxiliary – Department of Wisconsin: Brandon Goyette

$500 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 Scholarship: Danica Flint

$500 American Legion Burton-Koppang Post 81 Scholarship: Alexis Denofrio

$750 Americanism and Government Scholarship: American Legion – Department of Wisconsin: Ally Fenner

$1,000 Juneau County 40 et 8 Nursing Scholarship: Amelia Quist

$500 Mile Bluff Medical Center Scholarship: Vincent Bellock

$1,000 Mile Bluff Medical Center - Phillips HealthMart Pharmacy Scholarship: Amelia Quist

$1,500 Castle Rock Realty Scholarship: Elle Horn

$500 Camp Douglas Masonic Lodge 272 F. & A.M. Scholarship: Marissa Nava

$500 Juneau County 4-H Leader’s Association Scholarship: Christopher Fry

$2,500 Wisconsin 4-H Foundation – Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship: Christopher Fry

$1,000 Allied Cooperative Scholarship: Elle Horn

$500 RE/MAX RealPros Scholarship: Shae Massey

$500 OfficeLounge Scholarship: Adon Saylor

$5,000 William H. Hatch Memorial Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Amelia Quist

$5,000 Judge Thomas J. Curran Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Joseph Hammer

$2,000 Evelyn & Pearl Cure and John McFarlane Scholarship: Erin Cauley, Trinity Delaney, Emma Eilers, Ally Fenner, Joseph Hammer, Evan Lee, Amelia Quist, Amanda Schindel, Malachi Strompolis-Salama, Lillian Vallier, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang

$500 Golden Eagle Enterprises Scholarship: Adon Saylor, Matthew Townsend

$500 Patricia Dillin Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Denofrio, Emma Eilers, Claire Fischbach, Brandon Goyette,

Amellia Gunther, Spenser Lehman

$500 Juneau County Home and Community Education Scholarship: Erin Cauley

$1,000 Golden Eagle Athletic Booster Club Scholarship: Joseph Hammer, Amelia Quist

$500 Hartje Lumber Scholarship: Graciana Herrewig

$1,000 South Central Wisconsin Shamrock Club – Marguerite I. Murray Scholarship: Autumn Drinkwine

$250 Mauston Area Ambulance Association Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Brandon Goyette, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang

$2,500 Marquis Energy Wisconsin – Academic Scholarship: Nathan Field, Joseph Hammer

$2,500 Women in STEM Scholarship in recognition of retired Mauston High School principal Bill Bomber: Lillian Vallier

$500 Mauston High School Alumni Scholarship: Avery Deitz

$1,000 United Postmasters and Managers of America Scholarship: Adon Saylor

$500 MBE C.P.A.s Scholarship: Ally Fenner

$500 St. Patrick Parish Scholarship: Amelia Quist

$1,000 Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation Scholarship: Reese Hansen

$500 Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation Scholarship: Ella Panten

$1,000 Bethany Lutheran Church Scholarship: Ally Fenner

$500 Mauston Area Youth Soccer Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Trinity Delaney

$1,000 Leer, Inc. - Chuck Nicksic Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field

$2,500 Leer, Inc. Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Faith Hendrickson

$1,000 Wisconsin Elks Association Most Valuable Student Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Joseph Hammer

$2,000 Fred Field Memorial Scholarship: Elle Horn, Amber Randall

$1,000 Art & Jean Baldwin Memorial Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Malachi Strompolis-Salama

$500 Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship: Ella Panten

$500 Sonny Reynolds Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Bellock

$200 Sonny Reynolds Memorial Scholarship: Autumn Drinkwine

$3,500 Loren and Helen Walker Foundation Scholarship: Brandon Goyette, Spenser Lehman

$1,000 Bank of Mauston – Thomas E. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship: Kali Lobenstein

$500 Mauston Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Noah Kratochvil, Allison Lavold

$1,500 Jan Ray Scholarship: Joseph Hammer, Shae Massey

$500 Golden Eagle Youth Football Scholarship: Spenser Lehman

$1,000 Richard L. Faust Memorial Scholarship: LeAnn Vang

$4,000 Gerard Brunner Memorial Scholarship: Jaida Dodson

$1,000 Alliant Energy Innovation Scholarship: Ally Fenner

$500 Jason Schluter Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Bellock

$1,250 Buehlman Family Scholarship: Shae Massey

$2,500 Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop: Bradi Bell, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang

$500 Crowley Family Scholarship: Nathan Field

$1,000 Joyce Hansen Gussel Memorial Scholarship: Aidan Rasmussen

$1,000 BTU Management, Inc. Scholarship: Brandon Goyette

$500 Mauston Wrestling Club Scholarship: Vincent Bellock

$200 Myrtle M. Bires Memorial Scholarship: Colin Morris

$350 Juneau County Women of the Moose Lodge Scholarship: Christopher Fry, Graciana Herrewig

$1,000 Howard W. Ganther Memorial Scholarship: Mia Andres, Akasha Hill, Marissa Nava, Jess Yardley

$250 Student Council Scholarship: Emma Eilers

$250 Red Cross Blood Drive – Student Council Scholarship: Trinity Delaney

$500 Maurice Havey Lyndon Station VFW Post 5970 Scholarship: Vincent Bellock, Erin Cauley

$200 Maurice Havey Lyndon Station VFW Post 5970 Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship: Vincent Bellock, Aidan Rasmussen

$500 Collie & Ruby Jones Scholar/Athlete Award: Spenser Lehman

$150 Michael Kuss Athletic Award: Joseph Hammer

$250 Northside Mobil/Exxon Scholarship: Amellia Gunther, Aidan Rasmussen

$500 John F. Moore Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Mauston FFA Alumni: Nathan Field

$500 FFA Alumni Scholarship: Elle Horn

$500 Mauston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Brandon Goyette

$300 Juneau County Tavern League Scholarship: Kali Lobenstein

$1,500 Beatrice Zuelzke Memorial Scholarship: Trinity Delaney

$500 Forward Service Corporation Scholarship: Marissa Nava

$1,000 Burger King Scholars “Celebration Legacy” Award: Bradi Bell

$2,000 National Merit Hormel Foods Corporation Scholarship: Jaida Dodson

$200 Salon Professional Academy – Alumni Scholarship: Faith Hendrickson

$1,500 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County Friends of the Campus/Stroede Academic Merit Award, $1,000 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County BaraBOOST Scholarship: Lillian Vallier

$1,200 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County Friends of the Campus Weiland Leadership Scholarship, $1,000 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County BaraBOOST Scholarship: Shae Massey

$1,000 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Elle Horn

$1,500 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Erin Cauley

$2,000 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Evan Lee

$1,500 University of Wisconsin – River Falls Falcon Soar Award, $1,000 University of Wisconsin – River Falls Falcons Flying Higher Scholarship: Amber Randall

$2,000 University of Wisconsin-Stout New Blue Devil First-Year Student Scholarship: Jaida Dodson, Autumn Drinkwine, Graciana Herrewig

$1,000 University of Wisconsin-Stout – Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship: Marissa Nava

$8,000 Lakeland University – Aspire – Renewable, $1,000 Lakeland University – Service and Leadership Award: Hailey Nockerts

$14,000 Viterbo University – Dean’s Scholarship – Renewable: Amelia Quist

$18,000 George Mason University – Mason Distinction Award – Renewable: Malachi Strompolis-Salama

Herb Kohl Educational Foundation $10,000 Initiative Scholarship – iLEAD Charter School: Zander Barr

State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholar - $2,250/year: Emma Eilers

State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar - $2,250/year: Joseph Hammer

