Mauston High School class of 2022 scholarships

$5,000 George Braund Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Allison Lavold
$1,000 Oakdale Credit Union: Trinity Delaney
$500 Oakdale Credit Union: Joseph Hammer
$1,000 Juneau County Peace Scholarship: Emma Eilers, Ally Fenner, Nadya Howell
$500 Jon Wafle Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field
$1,000 Tuna Frisch Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the 3rd District Tavern League: Vincent Bellock
$500 Jonathan Hoff Memorial “Shooting for a Cure” Scholarship: Jaida Dodson
$500 Edwin B. and Betty M. Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Amelia Quist
$1,000 Friends of Buckhorn State Park Scholarship: Nathan Field
$200 Courtney Fischer Memorial Scholarship: Emma Geesaman, Dominic Golatt, Amelia Quist
$2,500 Tay Mac Memorial Scholarship: Faith Hendrickson, Madisen Romanelli
$1,000 VARC Foundation Scholarship: Allison Lavold
$1,000 Outdoors Forever Natural Resources Scholarship: Nathan Field
$250 Juneau County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Elle Horn
$5,000 Gordon Olson Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Noah Kratochvil
$500 Mauston Education Association Scholarship: Erin Cauley, Reese Hansen
$1,000 Jodarski Family Natural Resource Scholarship: Nathan Field
$500 Custofoam Corporation Scholarship: Jerik Goers, Matthew Townsend
$500 Jason Buchmeier Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field
$500 Heather Treml Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Amelia Quist
$500 Dallas Enz Memorial Scholarship: Ally Fenner
$500 Randy Hoffman Memorial Scholarship: Emma Geesaman
$1,000 McEvoy Miller VFW Post #2114 Scholarship: Seamus Hughes
$1,000 Merit & Memorial Scholarship – American Legion Auxiliary – Department of Wisconsin: Brandon Goyette
$500 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 Scholarship: Danica Flint
$500 American Legion Burton-Koppang Post 81 Scholarship: Alexis Denofrio
$750 Americanism and Government Scholarship: American Legion – Department of Wisconsin: Ally Fenner
$1,000 Juneau County 40 et 8 Nursing Scholarship: Amelia Quist
$500 Mile Bluff Medical Center Scholarship: Vincent Bellock
$1,000 Mile Bluff Medical Center - Phillips HealthMart Pharmacy Scholarship: Amelia Quist
$1,500 Castle Rock Realty Scholarship: Elle Horn
$500 Camp Douglas Masonic Lodge 272 F. & A.M. Scholarship: Marissa Nava
$500 Juneau County 4-H Leader’s Association Scholarship: Christopher Fry
$2,500 Wisconsin 4-H Foundation – Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship: Christopher Fry
$1,000 Allied Cooperative Scholarship: Elle Horn
$500 RE/MAX RealPros Scholarship: Shae Massey
$500 OfficeLounge Scholarship: Adon Saylor
$5,000 William H. Hatch Memorial Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Amelia Quist
$5,000 Judge Thomas J. Curran Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Deena Hatch Foundation: Joseph Hammer
$2,000 Evelyn & Pearl Cure and John McFarlane Scholarship: Erin Cauley, Trinity Delaney, Emma Eilers, Ally Fenner, Joseph Hammer, Evan Lee, Amelia Quist, Amanda Schindel, Malachi Strompolis-Salama, Lillian Vallier, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang
$500 Golden Eagle Enterprises Scholarship: Adon Saylor, Matthew Townsend
$500 Patricia Dillin Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Denofrio, Emma Eilers, Claire Fischbach, Brandon Goyette,
Amellia Gunther, Spenser Lehman
$500 Juneau County Home and Community Education Scholarship: Erin Cauley
$1,000 Golden Eagle Athletic Booster Club Scholarship: Joseph Hammer, Amelia Quist
$500 Hartje Lumber Scholarship: Graciana Herrewig
$1,000 South Central Wisconsin Shamrock Club – Marguerite I. Murray Scholarship: Autumn Drinkwine
$250 Mauston Area Ambulance Association Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Brandon Goyette, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang
$2,500 Marquis Energy Wisconsin – Academic Scholarship: Nathan Field, Joseph Hammer
$2,500 Women in STEM Scholarship in recognition of retired Mauston High School principal Bill Bomber: Lillian Vallier
$500 Mauston High School Alumni Scholarship: Avery Deitz
$1,000 United Postmasters and Managers of America Scholarship: Adon Saylor
$500 MBE C.P.A.s Scholarship: Ally Fenner
$500 St. Patrick Parish Scholarship: Amelia Quist
$1,000 Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation Scholarship: Reese Hansen
$500 Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation Scholarship: Ella Panten
$1,000 Bethany Lutheran Church Scholarship: Ally Fenner
$500 Mauston Area Youth Soccer Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Trinity Delaney
$1,000 Leer, Inc. - Chuck Nicksic Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Field
$2,500 Leer, Inc. Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Faith Hendrickson
$1,000 Wisconsin Elks Association Most Valuable Student Scholarship: Ally Fenner, Joseph Hammer
$2,000 Fred Field Memorial Scholarship: Elle Horn, Amber Randall
$1,000 Art & Jean Baldwin Memorial Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Malachi Strompolis-Salama
$500 Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship: Ella Panten
$500 Sonny Reynolds Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Bellock
$200 Sonny Reynolds Memorial Scholarship: Autumn Drinkwine
$3,500 Loren and Helen Walker Foundation Scholarship: Brandon Goyette, Spenser Lehman
$1,000 Bank of Mauston – Thomas E. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship: Kali Lobenstein
$500 Mauston Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Noah Kratochvil, Allison Lavold
$1,500 Jan Ray Scholarship: Joseph Hammer, Shae Massey
$500 Golden Eagle Youth Football Scholarship: Spenser Lehman
$1,000 Richard L. Faust Memorial Scholarship: LeAnn Vang
$4,000 Gerard Brunner Memorial Scholarship: Jaida Dodson
$1,000 Alliant Energy Innovation Scholarship: Ally Fenner
$500 Jason Schluter Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Bellock
$1,250 Buehlman Family Scholarship: Shae Massey
$2,500 Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop: Bradi Bell, Aliyjah Vang, LeAnn Vang
$500 Crowley Family Scholarship: Nathan Field
$1,000 Joyce Hansen Gussel Memorial Scholarship: Aidan Rasmussen
$1,000 BTU Management, Inc. Scholarship: Brandon Goyette
$500 Mauston Wrestling Club Scholarship: Vincent Bellock
$200 Myrtle M. Bires Memorial Scholarship: Colin Morris
$350 Juneau County Women of the Moose Lodge Scholarship: Christopher Fry, Graciana Herrewig
$1,000 Howard W. Ganther Memorial Scholarship: Mia Andres, Akasha Hill, Marissa Nava, Jess Yardley
$250 Student Council Scholarship: Emma Eilers
$250 Red Cross Blood Drive – Student Council Scholarship: Trinity Delaney
$500 Maurice Havey Lyndon Station VFW Post 5970 Scholarship: Vincent Bellock, Erin Cauley
$200 Maurice Havey Lyndon Station VFW Post 5970 Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship: Vincent Bellock, Aidan Rasmussen
$500 Collie & Ruby Jones Scholar/Athlete Award: Spenser Lehman
$150 Michael Kuss Athletic Award: Joseph Hammer
$250 Northside Mobil/Exxon Scholarship: Amellia Gunther, Aidan Rasmussen
$500 John F. Moore Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by the Mauston FFA Alumni: Nathan Field
$500 FFA Alumni Scholarship: Elle Horn
$500 Mauston Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship: Bradi Bell, Brandon Goyette
$300 Juneau County Tavern League Scholarship: Kali Lobenstein
$1,500 Beatrice Zuelzke Memorial Scholarship: Trinity Delaney
$500 Forward Service Corporation Scholarship: Marissa Nava
$1,000 Burger King Scholars “Celebration Legacy” Award: Bradi Bell
$2,000 National Merit Hormel Foods Corporation Scholarship: Jaida Dodson
$200 Salon Professional Academy – Alumni Scholarship: Faith Hendrickson
$1,500 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County Friends of the Campus/Stroede Academic Merit Award, $1,000 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County BaraBOOST Scholarship: Lillian Vallier
$1,200 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County Friends of the Campus Weiland Leadership Scholarship, $1,000 University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County BaraBOOST Scholarship: Shae Massey
$1,000 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Elle Horn
$1,500 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Erin Cauley
$2,000 University of Wisconsin – Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship – Renewable: Evan Lee
$1,500 University of Wisconsin – River Falls Falcon Soar Award, $1,000 University of Wisconsin – River Falls Falcons Flying Higher Scholarship: Amber Randall
$2,000 University of Wisconsin-Stout New Blue Devil First-Year Student Scholarship: Jaida Dodson, Autumn Drinkwine, Graciana Herrewig
$1,000 University of Wisconsin-Stout – Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship: Marissa Nava
$8,000 Lakeland University – Aspire – Renewable, $1,000 Lakeland University – Service and Leadership Award: Hailey Nockerts
$14,000 Viterbo University – Dean’s Scholarship – Renewable: Amelia Quist
$18,000 George Mason University – Mason Distinction Award – Renewable: Malachi Strompolis-Salama
Herb Kohl Educational Foundation $10,000 Initiative Scholarship – iLEAD Charter School: Zander Barr
State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholar - $2,250/year: Emma Eilers
State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar - $2,250/year: Joseph Hammer