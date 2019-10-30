{{featured_button_text}}
Mauston High School held 60th class reunion

The Mauston High School class of 1959, held their 60th class reunion on Oct. 5 at the Park Oasis in Mauston. Former teacher, Harlow Gierhart attended and talked about his time at the high school along with 22 other members that attended.

