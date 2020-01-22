Mauston High School hold course registration open house
0 comments

Mauston High School hold course registration open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A course registration open house will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Mauston High School in the commons, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston. The focus of the event is to provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet with teachers and learn more about courses offered for the next school year.

Rather than a structured meeting, the open house is informal, with parents and students free to meet with various departments at their leisure. The open house coincides with the high school’s 2020-21 scheduling process. All parents and students in grades 8-11 are encouraged to attend.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News