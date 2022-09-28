Mauston High School parent events set

Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston, will host the ABC’s of Financial Aid at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the auditorium, for seniors and their parents. Attendees will learn the basics of financial aid. Become familiar with terminology, deadlines, online financial aid form, financial aid process, and types of financial assistance.
Parent/Teacher conferences also will be held from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the high school teacher classroom areas. Progress reports for Term 1 will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office.