 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mauston High School parent events set

  • 0

Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston, will host the ABC’s of Financial Aid at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the auditorium, for seniors and their parents. Attendees will learn the basics of financial aid. Become familiar with terminology, deadlines, online financial aid form, financial aid process, and types of financial assistance.

Parent/Teacher conferences also will be held from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the high school teacher classroom areas. Progress reports for Term 1 will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

The 29th annual Fall Art Tour opens the studios of local artisans in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to 6 p…

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News