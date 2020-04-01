Mauston High School places in KidWind Challenge

As a wind energy technology instructor at Lakeshore Technical College, Justin Barrett gave a “tech talk” on March 7 at the third annual Wisconsin KidWind Challenge at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. KidWind is a national organization that promotes renewable energy education in schools and has organized official competitions for middle and high school students since 2009. At these competitions, student teams test model wind turbines they designed and constructed. Teams also present a design process to expert judges and participate in instant challenges to show teamwork and ability to think quickly.