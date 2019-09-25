ABC’s of Financial Aid will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston, for seniors and their parents. Learn the basics of financial aid and become familiar with terminology, deadlines, online financial aid form, financial aid process, and types of financial assistance. Parent/Teacher conferences will also be held from 1-7 p.m. in the high school teacher classroom areas. Progress reports for term one will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)