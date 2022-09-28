 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mauston hosts Business and Community Expo

The School District of Mauston, the city of Mauston and the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce will host a business and community expo from noon to 3 p.m. for students and from 4-7 p.m. for the public on Oct. 12 at Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave.

“This event will create an opportunity for our youth to learn about the industries and careers located in this community, as well as allow businesses and industries to provide information about themselves,” Joel Heesch, superintendent of schools, said.

The business expo will include a variety of different businesses and industries. Many of the participants are hiring employees in areas such as administrative, service, manufacturing, health care, and other professional positions.

