On Sept. 24, members of the Mauston Lions Club and family members of the John Randall family gathered to dedicate the new swings in Lions Park in memory of John Randall. A $2,000 donation was also made from a friend of Randall and Larry Ormson to the Mauston Lions Club in memory of Randall which helped pay for the swings.
