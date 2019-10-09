{{featured_button_text}}
Mauston Lions dedicate new swings in Lion Park

A memorial stone and plaque dedicating the swings to the memory of John Randall is shown in the foreground. Pictured, from left, are John Barret, Katie Jo Steinke, Cindi Barret, Kyle Barret, Harlow Gierhart, Mike Kelly, Myrna Kelly, and Tom Brounacker

 MARY BARRETT/Contributed

On Sept. 24, members of the Mauston Lions Club and family members of the John Randall family gathered to dedicate the new swings in Lions Park in memory of John Randall. A $2,000 donation was also made from a friend of Randall and Larry Ormson to the Mauston Lions Club in memory of Randall which helped pay for the swings.

