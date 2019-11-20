Area residents can remember a family member or friend during a special holiday event scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Dec.1 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Love Lights are now available for purchase as part of the annual Hospice Touch Love Light Tree ceremony.
The program includes inspirational readings, songs, and the public reading of names of area residents who touched the lives of others. Residents can have names added to the Love Light list by purchasing an individual Love Light or a string of lights. The contribution for a single light is $5 or $25 for a string of lights.
You have free articles remaining.
Love Light order forms are due by Nov. 25 and are available at Mile Bluff Medical Center; Phillip’s Mauston Pharmacy, 125 E. State St., Mauston; Roche a cri Pharmacy in Adams-Friendship, 402 W. Lake St., Friendship; and online at tomahhealth.org.
For more information, call 608-374-0250.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)