Mauston makes changes for voting process
New voting location effective with the partisan primary on Aug. 11, the official polling location for all elections in the City of Mauston will be the new fire station at 431 Hickory St., Mauston.

Extended office hours for in-person absentee voting will be extended to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday between July 27-Aug. 7 at the Mauston City Hall office, 303 Mansion St., Mauston. Voters will need to be registered to vote in the City of Mauston and must present a valid photo ID before a ballot will be issued.

To request an application for absentee ballot to be mailed visit elections.wi.gov, or mauston.com/vote, or myvote.wi.gov. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the City Clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

