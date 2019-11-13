Mauston receives $2K donation from Lions Club

On Nov. 11, the city of Mauston received a $2K donation from the Mauston Lion’s Club to help offset the cost of repairs to the playground equipment in Lion’s Park that took place late last summer. Pictured, from left, are Jordan Wilke, Randy Reeg, Mike Kelley, and John Barrett.
