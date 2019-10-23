Alana Voss of Mauston was named one of the 2019 Rising Stars under 40 by the 7 Rivers Alliance and River Valley Media Group.
This is the fourth year for the awards, which are given to outstanding men and women in the 7 Rivers Region who are doing outstanding work in their profession and community. The recipients are nominated from the community and the finalists are selected by a committee.
Twenty-four winners from across the region were recognized in a reception held Oct. 16 in La Crescent, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
The 7 Rivers Alliance is a regional economic development membership organization for the Upper Mississippi Region which fosters regional economic growth through collaboration with public and private partners.
For more information, visit 7riversalliance.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)