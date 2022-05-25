Mauston School District summer meal program

The Mauston School District will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children age 18 and younger. Persons older than age 18 who are determined by a public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year also may receive free meals.
Free meals served Monday-Friday, June 6-Aug. 19, from 11:15-11:45 a.m. at Fitzgerald Memorial Park in Lyndon Station; 11:15-11:45 a.m. Riverside Park in Mauston; from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Lions Park in Mauston; from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Mauston High School.
Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, at usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discrimination-complaint or call 866-632-9992.