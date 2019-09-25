School District of Mauston students, parents, school officials and local leaders will join communities across the United States to walk or bike to school on Oct. 2. The event is part of a district-wide emphasis on student wellness and safety as the community strives to encourage more students to walk to school as well as emphasizing safe routes and street crossings.
The Olson Middle School has been working with the city and Juneau County partners to complete a grant application for a “Safe Routes to School” grant. Olson Middle School principal Jack Hammer urges parent’s feedback and concerns. Parents who drive their children to school may benefit from arranging to drop off or pick up their children a couple of blocks from school where they can safely cross a street with the help of one of the crossing guards. An added benefit is reduced traffic congestion and wait times as well.
Parents who would like to participate in this event may contact Hammer or any of the school principals for more information or suggestions. Telephone contact numbers are posted on the school websites or on the district calendar.
