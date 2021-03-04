Mauston vet receives car

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, Countryside GM Auto Group and the Nation of Patriots created a life-changing moment for U.S. Army veteran Lukas Jordan of Mauston on Feb. 15.

Before relocating to Wisconsin from West Virginia for full-time employment in Active Reserve Duty with the U.S. Army National Guard, Jordan was involved in a serious collision leaving him with repair bills that exceeded the value of his aging vehicle.

Jordan reached out to the veterans’ organizations for assistance, they stepped in to mobilize assistance with vehicle repairs but it became clear that the potential repair bills exceeded the value of the aging vehicle.

It was then that the Nation of Patriots and Countryside GM Auto Group of Beaver Dam became involved. In a show of cooperation between state, private and non-profit organizations, the community partners huddled to give Jordan a 2010 GMC Acadia paid for with funds from Nation of Patriots’ annual fundraiser, The Patriot Tour for Veterans. The Wisconsin VFW covered the cost of one year of insurance on the vehicle.