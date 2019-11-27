Parking between 2-7 a.m. from Dec. 1-April 1, vehicles shall park on the odd-numbered side of the street on the odd-numbered days and on the even-numbered side of the street on even numbered days, on streets where parking is allowed. Disabled vehicles must be reported to the Police Department and be removed within 18 hours. Vehicle owner is responsible for all penalties and costs associated with violations, City Ordinance 32-122.
Sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after each snowfall. Property owner is responsible for all costs associated with correction of violations, City Ordinance 32-5. Snow from private drives, walks, and/or parking lots may not be pushed, plowed or otherwise deposited in the city street right of way, City Ordinance 32-10.
