May Clean Sweep event cancelled

The Sauk County Clean Sweep event scheduled to occur on May 30 has been cancelled in order to ensure and preserve the health and safety of Sauk County citizens and event workers from risks associated with Covid-19.

The fall event is currently set from 8:30 to noon on Sept. 26 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo. Like previous Clean Sweeps, it will provide for disposal of electronics, appliances and tires, along with hazardous waste. We are working to expand this event because of a higher volume of materials expected at that time. More detailed information will be provided.

Latex paint will no longer be accepted at the Sauk County Clean Sweep events. Latex paint is non-hazardous, but it must be solidified before throwing away in regular trash. To dispose of items before Sept. 26, call and check with the business before dropping off items to ensure that they are still open and accepting drop-offs.

For more information, call 608-355-3245, or email conservation@saukcountywi.gov.