MAY HONORED WITH PAST PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Past President Bart Mauch, right, presents Carol May with the President’s Award for her assistance to him as president for the past two years on Nov. 16. May was and continues to be co-secretary.

 ELLEN PAUL

