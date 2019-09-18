Mayor Dave Estes proclaims September as dementia friendly month

On Sept. 5, Mayor Dave Estes signed a city wide proclamation identifying September as the month to kick off dementia friendly efforts in the community. The goal of the coalition is to have 75 businesses and or organizations trained as Dementia Friendly by June 2020, and another round of businesses trained into 2021.
