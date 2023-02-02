MAYVILLE — The city of Mayville will hold absentee voting for the Spring Primary beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and, if needed, beginning at 1 p.m. Feb. 14, in all nursing homes, qualified retirement homes, and all qualified community-based residential facilities, such as Crossroads Care Center and Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.
Mayville absentee voting at senior facilities set
Related to this story
Most Popular
Representatives from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and Madison College, present a $2,000 scholarship to Bethany Thome of Endeavor, on Jan. 17.…
Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…
The Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area has organized vendors and activities for the annual Day in the Park Craft Fair for 52 years in Sw…