 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville author to hold book signing
0 Comments

Mayville author to hold book signing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayville author Jennifer L.W. Fink will celebrate the publication of her first book, "The First-Time Mom’s Guide to Raising Boys," with a book signing 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Open Door Coffeehouse, 20 S. Main St., Mayville.

Fink, a graduate of Mayville High School and current Mayville school board member, is the creator of BuildingBoys.net, co-host of the ON BOYS parenting podcast, and a mother of four sons.

"The First-Time Mom’s Guide to Raising Boys" (Rockridge Press, California) is a handbook for moms navigating the tween years for the first time with a son. It explains the biological, social, emotional, and cognitive changes boys experience between approximately ages 8-12 and gives advice on common challenges, including school, hygiene, video games, dating, sex and sexuality.

Copies of the book will be available for sale for $10, a discount of $5 over the online price. (Venmo, PayPal and cash accepted). Those who purchase a book will receive 20% off their coffee order. Free cake will be available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Churches host chicken dinner

Black Hawk Bethlehem and Denzer United Methodist churches will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July…

+2
PETS OF WEEK: Duke and Chip
Community

PETS OF WEEK: Duke and Chip

Duke is a 1 1/2–year-old dachshund mix stray brought to the shelter. With care and patience, he’s starting to trust. He needs an experienced o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News