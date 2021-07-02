Mayville author to hold book signing

Mayville author Jennifer L.W. Fink will celebrate the publication of her first book, "The First-Time Mom’s Guide to Raising Boys," with a book signing 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Open Door Coffeehouse, 20 S. Main St., Mayville.

Fink, a graduate of Mayville High School and current Mayville school board member, is the creator of BuildingBoys.net, co-host of the ON BOYS parenting podcast, and a mother of four sons.

"The First-Time Mom’s Guide to Raising Boys" (Rockridge Press, California) is a handbook for moms navigating the tween years for the first time with a son. It explains the biological, social, emotional, and cognitive changes boys experience between approximately ages 8-12 and gives advice on common challenges, including school, hygiene, video games, dating, sex and sexuality.

Copies of the book will be available for sale for $10, a discount of $5 over the online price. (Venmo, PayPal and cash accepted). Those who purchase a book will receive 20% off their coffee order. Free cake will be available.