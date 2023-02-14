On Feb. 10, Quicksilver Collective, The Reimagined Red Rooster and the historic Ruedebusch Building celebrate their grand openings at 119 S. Main St., Mayville. Cutting the ribbon are Quicksilver Collective owners James Middlestadt and Nick Hanfler and The Reimagined Red Rooster owner, Debra Rasch. The RRR sells repurposed and custom painted upcycled furniture, home decor and accessories and QC sells CBD products.