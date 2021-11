MAYVILLE — Mayville City Hall will close at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18 to support the Mayville Cardinals at the state football game. For more information, call 920-387-7900 Ext. 1203.

Mayville School District also will have an early release. Early release times - Parkview at 12:05p.m. with no afternoon 4K, Mayville Middle School at 12:10 p.m., Mayville High School at 12:20 p.m. Busses will run on the adjusted schedule.