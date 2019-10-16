Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was recognized on Oct. 8 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event as being one of the largest closely held companies in the state. This is the 16th consecutive year to have received this honor. The company has extensive operations in Wisconsin with manufacturing facilities in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. MEC operates 21 facilities in eight states with more than 3,000,000 square feet of manufacturing. The firm is 100 percent employee-owned with more than 3,000 employee shareholders.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wisconsin 75 program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms are located, the people who build the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)