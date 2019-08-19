MAYVILLE — Modern Woodmen of America financial representative Sara Karweick of Mayville joined 13 fraternal leaders participating in MWA’s annual Fraternal Exchange on July 23-25 in Davenport, Iowa. They sought ways to engage more members in fraternal programs and activities, as well as to increase the value of these fraternal benefits.
Karweick also attended the Modern Woodmen Leadership Career Institute held July 31 to Aug. 2 in Rock Island, Illinois.
