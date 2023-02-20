MAYVILLE — The Mayville Friends of the Public Library is a nonprofit group of volunteers providing needed support to the library with the mission to raise money and public awareness in the community and to support the services and programs of the library.

In 2022, FPL donated $500 to the library for the purchase of 250 new children’s books, provided a $500 donation in support of the Summer Reading Program, purchased a button maker for $525 and two transportable corn hole games with eight bean bags delivered on Feb. 14, valued at $175 and made by Micky Schuett for the library staff to use at community events. The group also participated in the National Nite Out, Audubon Days and Music in the Square to bring awareness to the library and all of its offerings.

In 2023, FPL will assist the Library board with evaluating and obtaining items for a time capsule and planning the dedication ceremony of the new library.

Current officers are Annie Koepsell, president; Sally Kahlhamer, vice president; Arlesse Groth, treasurer; Sue Scholz, secretary.

To become a member, complete a membership form at the library. Fees are $10 for single or $25 for family. The group meets every other month on the second Tuesday of the month at the library, March 14, May 11, July 11, Sept. 12 and Nov. 14.

For more information or questions, email mayvillelibraryfriends@gmail.com.