Mayville Historical Society opens new exhibit

MAYVILLE — Mayville Historical Society, 1 N. German St., will commemorate the final day of its regular museum season by hosting the opening of the new Jerry Zuelsdorf Vintage Experimental Airplane Exhibit from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, with dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. The airplane exhibit room is not disability-accessible.

The exhibit features the homebuilt, experimental Midget Mustang sport plane constructed by Zuelsdorf over a 10-year period between 1962 and 1972.

Zuelsdorf’s love of flying began as a young boy and intensified in the 1930s after taking a ride in a barnstormer’s biplane. When World War II broke out, he joined the army, completed cadet training to become a pilot and was assigned to the 367th Fighter Group in England known as the “Dynamite Gang.” During the course of his military career, he served as a combat fighter pilot, test pilot and flight engineer; all told, having flown more than 30 types of military aircraft that included medium bombers, fighters and captured German planes.

After retiring from the military as a captain in 1961, Zuelsdorf’s desire for a high-performance aircraft led him to join the Experimental Aircraft Association and purchase plans for the Midget Mustang. The plane was powered by a 135 horsepower Lycoming engine, flew at speeds over 200 mph and was highly maneuverable. Sporting the colors of the 367th Fighter Group of the 9th Air Force, Zuelsdorf flew the plane for 20 years.

“The last time my father flew the plane in 1991, he landed it on the Mayville Golf Course and the fixed landing gear collapsed when he touched down,” said son, James Zuelsdorf. “The plane came to a sliding stop and broke apart. It spent a number of years at the museum in pieces.”

The plane has since been reconstructed and restored by son, James, along with a crew of volunteers and was donated to the Mayville Historical Society Museum where it will remain on permanent display.

The new exhibit room also features Mayville Vintage Business Signs and a Mayville Insurance Display.

Admission is free and open to the public – donations are appreciated. Attendees may tour the Wagon Factory, Hollenstein House, Fire Station and Cigar Factory museums. For more information, call 920-387-3256.