Mayville housing study survey available

MAYVILLE — The city of Mayville is preparing a housing study to better understand existing and future housing needs in the community and how to best meet those needs.

The city is interested in meeting future housing demand to support continued growth and economic development and seeks feedback from anyone who lives, works, or visits the city to complete a 10-minute survey to gather the housing data needed.

The results are confidential. A paper copy of the survey is available at call City Hall, 15 S. School St., and at the Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St. An online version is available at https://mayvillehousingstudy.questionpro.com.

After completing the survey, an email or mailing address can be entered into a drawing for one of the four gift cards for local Mayville businesses. Entries will be limited to one per email or mailing address. Winners will be notified via email or mail, and survey responses will be kept separate from contact information for anonymity.

Surveys must be completed by Feb. 29.