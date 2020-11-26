 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville HS receives $500 grant for jazz band
0 comments

Mayville HS receives $500 grant for jazz band

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — On Nov. 1, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $4,479 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz. Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them are doing.

Mayville High School, under the direction of James Cooney, was awarded a $500 grant to help purchase high level instrument microphones for the Jazz band.

For more information on the school grant program, visit madisonjazz.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Free holiday dinner offered

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136 and DL, Baraboo, will host its first annual Thanksgiving Baraboo Community Dinner from 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News