Mayville HS receives $500 grant for jazz band

MADISON — On Nov. 1, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $4,479 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz. Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them are doing.
Mayville High School, under the direction of James Cooney, was awarded a $500 grant to help purchase high level instrument microphones for the Jazz band.
For more information on the school grant program, visit madisonjazz.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!