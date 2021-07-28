Mayville Library August Events

Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., offers the following events in August.

Monday: A game, crafts and more table at the Mayville National Night Out event at the future site of the new library, on the corner of N. John and Buchanan Streets.

Friday: 3-8 p.m., A game, crafts and more table at the Mayville Sizzling Summer Shindig, between Horicon and Bridge Streets.

Aug. 11: 4:30 p.m., Drawing with Dan Gogh Art, participants will learn the basics of drawing cartoon people and Manga art.

Aug. 17: 6:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, “Sea Wife,” by Amity Gaige will be discussed. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.

Aug. 18: 4:30 p.m., Teen DIY: Bleach T-shirt art for ages 12-18, make T-shirts using the library's Cricut, bleach, and water. Bring a dark-colored, 100% cotton T-shirt, or use one provided. Register online or at the library.

