Mayville Library August Events

Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., offers the following events in August.
Monday: A game, crafts and more table at the Mayville National Night Out event at the future site of the new library, on the corner of N. John and Buchanan Streets.
Friday: 3-8 p.m., A game, crafts and more table at the Mayville Sizzling Summer Shindig, between Horicon and Bridge Streets.
Aug. 11: 4:30 p.m., Drawing with Dan Gogh Art, participants will learn the basics of drawing cartoon people and Manga art.
Aug. 17: 6:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, “Sea Wife,” by Amity Gaige will be discussed. Pick up a copy of the book at the library.
Aug. 18: 4:30 p.m., Teen DIY: Bleach T-shirt art for ages 12-18, make T-shirts using the library's Cricut, bleach, and water. Bring a dark-colored, 100% cotton T-shirt, or use one provided. Register online or at the library.
Summer Reading 2021
It’s not too late to join the Summer Reading Program, simply register and log any reading completed since the beginning of the program. Sign up to win prizes for reading print books, digital books, or for listening to audiobook. Registration open until the end, Aug. 13.
Aug. 14: 11 a.m., Grand Finale drawing for prizes for all age groups, no need to be present to win.
It’s also Free Comic Book Day where the library gives away free comic books made possible by Chimera Hobby Shop.
There will be games, crafts and treats to celebrate the Grand Finale of the 2021 Summer Reading Program.
For more information, call 920-387-7910, email maylib@monarchlibraries.org or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.