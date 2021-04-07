Mayville Library celebrates Library Week

MAYVILLE — National Library Week is April 4-10, and to celebrate, Mayville Public Library will give away individually wrapped sugar cookies. The Friends of the Mayville Library will raffle off two baskets full of tasty treats and snacks, one that is “a little bit naughty,” and the other that is “a little bit nice.”

“How to Grow a Healthy Lifestyle” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St. Participants will learn about the importance of organic products, healthy eating, knowing where your food comes from, and the importance of supporting local farmers. The presenter, Ben Priesgen, is the owner of Country Blossom Organics, a farm that has been in his family for more than 150 years. He will provide a brief history of the farm, how and why he got involved with organic farming, and the current healthy mission of his business. There will be limited seating and the program will be streamed on Facebook Live. For the safety of staff and patrons, masks are required at the program, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Register for a seat at mayville.lib.wi.us.