Mayville library holds book sale
MAYVILLE — The Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., will host a book sale through Saturday. The prices through June 10 are hardback books, 50 cents; paperback books, 25 cents; DVDs, $1; music CDs, three for $1. On Friday and Saturday, a bag of books is $2. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org.

