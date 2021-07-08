 Skip to main content
Mayville library hosts clubs
Mayville library hosts clubs

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., hosts a monthly Adult Book Club, which meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month. The book for July 20 meeting is “Today We Go Home,” by Kelli Estes.

The Teen Book Club meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The book for the July 27 meeting is “Truth Witch,” by Susan Dennard.

The Genealogy Round Table meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. The topic for the July 22 meeting is A Potpourri of Genealogy Information and Conversation.

Participants can register for any of these groups at 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

