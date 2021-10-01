Mayville library hosts October events

MATVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., hosts the following events in October.
New: Spice Club: An Adult Take-and-Make Program starts Saturday, Oct. 9 and continues the second Saturday of the month.
Every Second Saturday, a new spice bag, which includes the spice, historic information about the spice, and three recipes. Participants make one of the recipes provided or try one of their own featuring that spice and then share results and reviews of the spice and recipes on social media by posting on the Mayville Library Facebook page or tagging the library on Instagram. Spice Club kits available on a first-come basis throughout the month or until gone. The spice of the month will be announced on the library social media on the Second Saturday, when the kits are available for free at the library.
Oct. 19: Adult Book Club at 6:30 p.m. and the third Tuesday of every month. This month’s book is “The Exiles: A Novel,” by Christina Baker Kline. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Oct. 20: Lego Club at 3:30 p.m., for children in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families. For the safety of attendees, each participant or family group will have their own bin to work out of and groups will be spaced apart. For those not fully vaccinated, wear masks due to the rise in COVID cases in Dodge County.
Oct. 20: The Fox Cities Paranormal Team at 7 p.m., for adults. The Fox Cities Paranormal Team, founder Tim Maile and co-founder Todd Arnold, will present, “The Stuff They Don’t Tell You About When You Start Investigating the Paranormal.” It’s a fun mix of the team’s blunders from the beginning, and it highlights potential dangers within their field.
Oct. 28: Genealogy Round Table at 6:30 p.m. and the fourth Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting discusses “Finding Your Immigrant Ancestor’s Hometown.” Newcomers are welcome.
Oct. 28: Mayville Business Trick-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the library and around town. For more information, call Main Street Mayville at 920-387-1167.
For more information on library events, call 920-387-7910 or email maylibgenrtbl@gmail.com.