Mayville library hosts October events

MATVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., hosts the following events in October.

New: Spice Club: An Adult Take-and-Make Program starts Saturday, Oct. 9 and continues the second Saturday of the month.

Every Second Saturday, a new spice bag, which includes the spice, historic information about the spice, and three recipes. Participants make one of the recipes provided or try one of their own featuring that spice and then share results and reviews of the spice and recipes on social media by posting on the Mayville Library Facebook page or tagging the library on Instagram. Spice Club kits available on a first-come basis throughout the month or until gone. The spice of the month will be announced on the library social media on the Second Saturday, when the kits are available for free at the library.

Oct. 19: Adult Book Club at 6:30 p.m. and the third Tuesday of every month. This month’s book is “The Exiles: A Novel,” by Christina Baker Kline. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library.