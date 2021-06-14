Mayville Library hosts weeklong scavenger hunt

MAYVILLE — As part of the Mayville Public Library Summer Reading Program, the library has organized a weeklong community-wide Animal Fair Scavenger hunt from Monday, June 21-Sunday, June 27.
Scavenger hunt forms will be available at four locations, the Mayville Public Library, the Mayville Piggly Wiggly, Mayville True Value, and Mayville City Hall. Forms list the participating businesses that have posted an animal sign and includes a map. Return completed forms to the Mayville Public Library by June 28 for a small prize and entrance into a drawing for a bigger one.
For more information, call Jennifer at 920-387-7910.