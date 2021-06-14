 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville Library hosts weeklong scavenger hunt
0 Comments

Mayville Library hosts weeklong scavenger hunt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE — As part of the Mayville Public Library Summer Reading Program, the library has organized a weeklong community-wide Animal Fair Scavenger hunt from Monday, June 21-Sunday, June 27.

Scavenger hunt forms will be available at four locations, the Mayville Public Library, the Mayville Piggly Wiggly, Mayville True Value, and Mayville City Hall. Forms list the participating businesses that have posted an animal sign and includes a map. Return completed forms to the Mayville Public Library by June 28 for a small prize and entrance into a drawing for a bigger one.

For more information, call Jennifer at 920-387-7910.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News