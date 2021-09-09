Mayville Library offers clubs

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., will host its Lego Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 for children ages 7 and older. The library encourages all participants and attending caregivers who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks, which follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. No advance registration is required.

Adult Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 to discuss this month’s book “The Stationery Shop: a Novel,” by Marjan Kamali. No registration is required. New members are always welcome. Copies of the book, including a limited number of audiobooks, are available.

Also, on Sept. 21 a live, retired racehorse will visit the library at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 920-387-7910.