 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville Library offers clubs
0 Comments

Mayville Library offers clubs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., will host its Lego Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 for children ages 7 and older. The library encourages all participants and attending caregivers who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks, which follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. No advance registration is required.

Adult Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 to discuss this month’s book “The Stationery Shop: a Novel,” by Marjan Kamali. No registration is required. New members are always welcome. Copies of the book, including a limited number of audiobooks, are available.

Also, on Sept. 21 a live, retired racehorse will visit the library at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 920-387-7910.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 9/8/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News