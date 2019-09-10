MAYVILLE — Mayville Limestone School Museum will host an open house at 2 p.m. Sunday with a program on the life and times of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The presentation will be held in the upstairs Grand Auditorium, 215 N. Main St., Mayville.
Racine actress and historical impersonator Jessica Michna will play the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in the performance of “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?”
Roosevelt shares her tragedies and triumphs. Born into the opulent wealth of America’s “Golden Age,” she would grow from the shy, homely orphan into a confident, driven woman. Annealed by personal tragedy, she would emerge as a champion of civil rights, author and stateswoman. She has been characterized by many as our most respected First Lady. She is best summed up by President Harry S. Truman, who dubbed her “The First Lady of the World.”
The show deals with the Great Depression and how the former First Lady and her husband, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, dealt with the crisis under enormous pressure.
The program is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Following the program the museum is open.
