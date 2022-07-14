Mayville offers tree planting program

MAYVILLE — Trees reduce storm water runoff, enhance property values, provide wildlife habitat, provide aesthetic benefits, and reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Residential tree planting: A city property owner may get a tree planted on their personal property through the city’s cost share planting program. This program is a 50/50 cost share between the city and the property owner. The city has a list of trees that will be planted by its contractor. The costs to the property owner can range from $50-$200 depending on species.

Tree standards: All trees planted must be of sufficient size to absorb the abuse and conditions common to trees planted in urban areas.

For more information, guidelines and restrictions on the program, tree species, planting and maintenance, contact the city forester at 920-583-5816 or email jwild@mayvillecity.com. All tree planting requests have to be presented to the park board or city council for final approval. The property owner is responsible for all maintenance of the newly planted tree after the tree has been planted. All trees must be planted in a spot where everyone can enjoy the tree - in most circumstances, the front yard.

Dan Larsen Landscaping in Cedarburg offers the following trees. All trees are 1-1/2 to 2-inch balled and burlapped: autumn blaze flowering pear, $260; autumn brilliance serviceberry, $285; common hackberry, $275; flowering crab - purple prince, red jewel, royal raindrop, snowdrift, $250; hybrid elm - accolade, Princeton, $275; Japanese Ivory Silk Tree Lilac, $285; locust - imperial, skyline, $265; maple - autumn blaze, state street, $275. Once approved, call 262-375-6106.