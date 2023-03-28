Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in December. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Monday: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club, all ages are welcome to color, materials provided or bring your own.

Tuesday: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Eggciting Easter, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 5: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

April 5: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Eggciting Easter, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 6: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Movie night, watch a movie that is rated PG. Contact library for the title; water and popcorn provided.

April 7 and April 8: Closed

April 10: 3-5 p.m., Spring Finger Painting, Ages 5 and older, no brushes allowed. Drop in and paint with your fingers.

April 11: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Baby Shark and Other Sharks, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 12: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Baby Shark and Other Sharks, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 15: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday, Legos provided, all ages welcome, no registration needed; just stop in and build.

April 17: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

April 18: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Build It Up – The New Library, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 18: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, adults discuss this month’s book “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, copies available at the library.

April 19: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, Legos provided, ages 4 and older to build and create with Legos, no registration needed, join any time.

April 19: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Build it up – The New Library, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 19: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Part 2 of 3—Dementia Learning Series – What if it’s not Dementia? This program will discuss other conditions that can mimic dementia symptoms. With treatment, these symptoms go away. Learn more with Rob Griesel.

April 20: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., T3 – Make your Own Buttons, Teen/Tween Third Thursday—Tweens ages 9-12 from 5-6 p.m. and Teens ages 12-18 from 6-7 p.m. come make your own buttons with our new button maker.

April 24: 6-7 p.m., Family Night at the Library, Families are invited to help celebrate the start of National Library Week. We’ll have Family Bingo, snacks and other fun things to do.

April 25: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Froggy!!, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 25: 3:30-5 p.m., Fort Building, children of all ages are invited to get creative constructing with our fort-building kit.

April 26: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Froggy!!, children ages 3-6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

April 26: 6-7:30 p.m., Get Organized Now for Spring!, rescheduled from March, this adult program will focus on ways to get organized, presented by Maria Gracia.

April 27: 3:30-5 p.m., STEM Building Challenge, ages 6 and older can use our supplies and complete the building challenge.

April 27: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, ages 10 and older, all who are interested are welcome to attend, no registration needed, join anytime, this month’s topic is “Using Maps for Genealogy.”